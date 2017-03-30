More discussion of LePage’s donor land deal

More discussion today about this week’s column and Gov. LePage’s jarring change-of-heart on land conservation programs, coincidentally occurring after a $20,000 donation from a landowner seeking funding from conservation programs. Click below to listen to this morning’s WVOM discussion on the George Hale Ric Tyler program:

 

 

Here’s a link to yesterday’s discussion on WZON:
http://lancedutson.bangordailynews.com/2017/03/29/home/lepages-20000-donation-problem-radio-interview/

And the original reporting by the BDN’s Mike Shepherd:
http://bangordailynews.com/2017/03/21/the-point/how-lepage-found-a-land-for-maines-future-project-he-can-support/

 

 

 

Lance Dutson

Lance Dutson, a principal of Red Hill Strategies, is a Republican communications consultant. He has served on the campaign teams of U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Kelly Ayotte, as well as the Maine Republican Party.